Chris Van Amburg Steps Down As Apple Head Of Video Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Van Amburg is leaving Apple after a four-year stint as Head of Video Marketing. He just announced his exit in a memo to staff.

In his role, Van Amburg oversaw creative marketing strategy for Apple TV+ series and films, reporting to Apple’s Cupertino-based marketing leadership. As member of Apple TV+’s marketing team, he was involved in the campaigns for such hit shows and movies as Emmy winner Ted Lasso, Severance, Oscar winner CODA and Greyhound.

“We built this award-winning team together, and our accomplishments are vast,” he wrote in his farewell note. (You can read it in full below).

Van Amburg’s departure follows the May exit of Apple TV+ head of film marketing strategy JP Richards.

Before joining Apple prior the launch of its streaming platform, Van Amburg was SVP Marketing at Sony. In his move to Apple, he followed former Sony Pictures TV toppers, Zack Van Amburg, who is his brother, and Jamie Erlicht, who are Heads of Apple Worldwide Video.

Here is Chris Van Amburg’s memo:

Good morning all,

I’m writing today to bid you all a farewell for now, but mostly to say how proud I am of each and every one of you. You came to Apple because you are builders. Innovators, ready to tackle a new challenge. We built this award-winning team together, and our accomplishments are vast.

Four years later, it is time for me to give back a bit to myself. Families are so important in life, and as ATV+ enters this next phase, I need to step away to dedicate more time to my personal one.

I will be rooting for you and Apple every chance I get and am so excited to watch all of you continue to grow.

CVA