NewsNation Sets Debut Date For Chris Cuomo’s Show, Names Executive Producer

Chris Cuomo’s nightly NewsNation show will debut on October 3, with Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen named as its executive producer.

Cuomo announced during the summer that he was joining the network, following his abrupt firing from CNN, where he hosted their top primetime program.

Cuomo will air weeknights at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT, and will be produced live at Nexstar’s midtown Manhattan production studios.

He’s the latest figure from one of the larger cable news networks to join NewsNation, which bills itself as an unbiased alternative. Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield also anchor nightly shows.

In a statement, Cuomo called Cohen “an absolute dynamo who has assembled an editorial staff with the experience, drive and grit to make big things happen.“

Cohen spent nearly 20 years at The View, where she worked closely with Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie.

Other hires include Jonathan Faulhaber as senior supervising producer; Renee Cullen as director; Ron Messer as senior broadcast producer; Hillary Kun as head booking producer; and Brad LaRosa as talent producer.

NewsNation also announced that a two-hour, mid-morning newscast, NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes, would launch on Sept. 19. It will air from 10 AM to noon ET/9 AM to 11 AM CT, with James Holm as executive producer. That will bring the network to 96 hours programming each week.