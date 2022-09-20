Chloé Zhao Inks First-Look TV Deal With Searchlight

Multiple Oscar winner Chloé Zhao is making her foray into television with a first-look deal at Searchlight Television for exclusive series development. This marks a reunion for Zhao and Searchlight, the studio behind her Oscar-winning film Nomadland. The pact comes on the heels of Searchlight Television’s first production, The Dropout, winning an Emmy Award for Best Actress for Amanda Seyfried, and earning an additional 5 nominations.

“Chloe is a visionary filmmaker and, since the moment we finished Nomadland, we have looked to find new ways to collaborate again,” said Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “We are inspired by the breadth of Chloe’s storytelling passions and are beyond happy to be able to link arms and expand the opportunities to support personal, powerful, and enduring stories.”

Nomadland was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning three for Best Picture, Director and Actress, Frances McDormand. In addition to becoming the first Asian woman to be nominated and win Best Director, Zhao also shared in the Best Picture win as a producer. Nomadland also became the first ever to win both the Venice Golden Lion and the Toronto People’s Choice Audience Prize, among many other accolades.

Prior to Nomadland, Zhao wrote and directed The Rider. She most recently co-wrote and directed Marvel Studio’s Eternals. She is repped by Pangea and Ilene Feldman Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.

Searchlight Television is also producing the Hulu original variety series History of the World, Part II, a followup to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film in partnership with 20th Television; the eight-part series adaptation of The Full Monty, in partnership with FX and co-commissioned by Disney+ and FX; and the Spanish-language limited series La Máquina, with Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, for Hulu.