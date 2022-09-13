Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Twitter Shareholders Approve Sale To Elon Musk As He Fights To Terminate Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Emmy Awards Viewership Dives To All-Time Low; Down Double Digits From Last Year & NBC's 2018 Broadcast
Read the full story

Chernin Group & Management Company Night Inc. Launch Investment Firm Night Capital

Chernin Group

The Chernin Group and Night, Inc. are launching Night Capital, a new investment company with commitments of $100 million, to acquire established consumer-facing companies in partnership with leading talent.

Alexandra Moore, a former executive from Amazon who focused on mergers and acquisitions, will lead Night Capital as its founding managing director.

TCG has also invested directly in Night, where TCG co-founder and partner Mike Kerns will be joining the board.

Night Capital directors include Night founder and CEO Reed Duchscher, Night president Ezra Cooperstein, Moore, Kearns and TCG principal Jacob Smilovitz.

“Night has been at the forefront of the talent ecosystem and the communities built on the internet. Night Capital will be a unique new investment vehicle enabling creators to be true equity owners and participate in building long-lasting enterprise value,” said Duchscher, who is the manager of YouTube megastar Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast.

Related Story

Streamy Awards Nominations Announced; Names Include MrBeast, Lil Nas X, Ryan Reynolds

“We are really excited to be working with Reed, Ezra and the team at Night Media. They are some of the most entrepreneurial and creative company builders in the creator economy,” said Kerns. “Our experience investing and helping build scaled consumer brands will be a great match with Night and their creators.”

Night, Inc. was created “to redefine talent management for the next generation of global superstars” and  reps some of the largest creators across verticals — including gaming, food, fashion, and crafting. Its holdings include Night Studios for original content and Night Ventures, a $20 million, seed-stage fund.

The Peter Chernin, Jesse Jacobs and Kerns-founded TCG is an investment firm dedicated to building consumer businesses with a portfolio that’s included Barstool Sports, Fullscreen, Hello Sunshine, Food52, MeatEater, Hodinkee and Epic Gardening.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad