Chadwick Boseman’s Wife “Honored” To Pick Up Posthumous Emmy For ‘What If…?” Star

Chadwick Boseman picked up a posthumous Emmy for his role on animated series What If…?

Boseman won the Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony beating out a highly competitive crowd including Jessica Walter, who also recently died, for her role in Archer, Moon Knight’s F. Murray Abraham, Bridgerton’s Julie Andrews, Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph, Central Park’s Stanley Tucci and Boseman’s What If…? colleague Jeffrey Wright.

Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award, his first Emmy, and coming two years after he died.

“When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new. You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf,” she said.

Boseman’s win, which will be celebrated after he was beaten to a posthumous Oscar in 2021, prevents Maya Rudolph from picking up her third win in a row. She won in 2021 and 2020 for her performance as Connie the Hormone Monstress in Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Previous winners include Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane and Alex Bornstein.

What If…? is an animated series that launched on Disney+ in August 2021. It ias bed on the Marvel Comics series and is the fourth series in the MCU produced by Marvel Studios, and the studio’s first animated series.

Boseman voices the character of Star Lord T’Challa.