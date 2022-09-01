Cécile Gaget Joins Ron Meyer, Sophie Jordan At Euro Studio Wild Bunch As Head Of Film

International sales and production veteran Cécile Gaget has been appointed as Head of Film at leading European indie studio Wild Bunch, as it expands under the leadership of CEO Ron Meyer and co-CEO Sophie Jordan.

Gaget, who takes up her role today (September 1), will lead the studio’s film group and report to Meyer and Jordan.

Her focus will be overseeing French acquisitions, distribution and local production as well as building an international production slate including English-speaking projects for Wild Bunch, which will act as producer and financier.

The appointment comes amid a period of great change for the company following the surprise arrival of veteran studio chief and CAA co-founder Meyer and former beIN Media Group executive Jordan as CEO and co-CEO last November.

“I am very excited to join Wild Bunch and work along with Sophie and Ron to be part of the company’s dynamic next chapter. Together we aim to create a home for bold filmmakers and creators,” she said.

Gaget was previously a key member of French film studio Gaumont’s executive team for more than a decade, rising to the position of Head of International Production and Distribution.

She oversaw Gaumont’s international distribution activities as well as international acquisitions, English and local-language productions and foreign remakes. She also set up the company’s U.S. Film division.

In 2020, Gaget joined euro producer and financier Anton as President of International Production and Distribution.

She helped the mini studio to ramp up its production slate and the international sales team, leveraging her relationships within the European creative and distribution community to establish and develop new film projects.

During this period, she oversaw international strategy on Gerard Butler franchise Greenland Migration; upcoming psychological thriller Mothers Instinct with Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, sci-fi tale Vesper, which she executive produced, and the animated hit Fireheart.

Highlights of Gaget’s time at Gaumont include acquiring U.S. remake rights to iconic Korean zombie hit Train to Busan, as well as handling international sales on hit-making directorial duo Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s The Intouchables, C’est la Vied and The Specials and Nicolas Winding Refn’s films Only God Forgives and The Neon Demon.

Meyer and Jordan said of Gaget’s appointment: “We are thrilled to have Cécile on board to lead the film group. She brings a raft of industry knowledge and international experience and we are looking forward to building Wild Bunch’s film slate with her.”

Originally created by former StudioCanal execs Vincent Grimond, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua and Alain de la Mata in 2022, Wild Bunch is now a subsidiary of Lars Windhorst’s diversified global investment company Tennor BV.

The pan-European media company is active in the acquisition, direct distribution and international sales of film and TV series. It also owns a network of distribution labels in France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Austria and has also positioned the in digital distribution sector in France with the creation of VOD/SVOD service FilmoTV.