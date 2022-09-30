Catherine Hardwicke To Be Lauded With Santa Fe International Film Festival Visionary Award

Catherine Hardwicke will receive the Santa Fe International Film Festival’s Visionary Award this October at Jean Cocteau Cinema.

The Twilight and Thirteen filmmaker will also be leading an acting workshop at the Santa Fe Playhouse.

Her latest film, Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox and Ernie Hudson, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Written by Mark Bacci, the film tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

Hardwicke’s biggest grossing movie is the vampire YA romance Twilight, which launched the franchise and grossed $408M WW. Her 2003 directorial debut, Thirteen, won the Director’s Award at the Sundance Film Festival that year, plus racked up two Golden Globe nominations for Evan Rachel Wood (Best Actress Drama Feature) and Holly Hunter (Best Supporting Actress), and notched an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress for Hunter, and an Independent Spirit Award win for Nikki Reed for Best Debut Performance. Additional directing credits include Red Riding Hood, Miss Bala and Lords Of Dogtown.

As a production designer, her credits include David O. Russell’s Three Kings, Richard Linklater’s Suburbia, Lisa Cholodenko’s Laurel Canyon, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky, Tombstone, and Tank Girl.