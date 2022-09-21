Carol Burnett Launches Social Media Campaign To Rename Majestic Theatre For Harold Prince

Encouraging her fans and fellow Broadway-goers to spread the hashtag “The Majestic Is Fit for a Prince,” TV and stage icon Carol Burnett has launched a social media campaign to get Broadway’s Majestic Theatre renamed for legendary producer and director Harold Prince.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Burnett says, “Carol Burnett here to tell you how I believe, along with many others in the theatre world, that the Majestic Theatre in New York City should be renamed after the brilliant producer-director Harold Prince. It’s more than fitting, since the Majestic houses Phantom of the Opera, which was directed by Hal and it’s the longest-running show in Broadway history.

“And not only that,” she continues, “but Hal was the recipient of 21 Tony Awards for Broadway shows he produced and/or directed. I had the joy of knowing and working with Hal and it was one of the most wonderful and rewarding experiences in my career. He was a beloved friend, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his brilliant contributions to the theater than changing the Majestic to the Harold Prince Theater. ”

Burnett cites other Broadway theaters that have been renamed for major stage artists, including the Neil Simon, the Richard Rodgers, the Stephen Sondheim and, most recently, the James Earl Jones (which, until an official renaming ceremony last week was the Cort; the Nederlander Organization has announced plans to rename the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in honor of Lena Horne). Burnett then invites her Instagram followers to use the hashtag #TheMajesticisFitForaPrince or post videos saying the phrase.

Burnett’s challenge was immediately accepted by another Broadway star, Kristin Chenoweth, who posted a brief clip of herself saying the hashtag.

Watch both of the videos below.

Burnett and Prince, who died in 2019, worked together on Broadway in 2002, when Prince produced and directed Hollywood Arms, a play written by Burnett and her daughter Carrie Hamilton.

The Majestic Theatre, owned by the Shubert Organization, has been home to The Phantom of the Opera for nearly 35 years, but will soon be available to a new occupant: Last week, producers Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group announced that Phantom will close on Feb. 18.

Deadline has reached out to the Shubert Organization. No word yet on whether the company will take Burnett’s advice.

The Majestic was built in 1927, one of three Broadway venues built that year by the Chanin Brothers, who favored rather grand names for their theaters: In addition to the Majestic, the Chanins built, among others, the Royale, now the Bernard B. Jacobs, and the Masque, now the John Golden.