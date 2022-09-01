Carla Gugino To Star In ‘The Girls On The Bus’ HBO Max Series

Carla Gugino is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods.

This marks a reunion for Gugino with Greg Berlanti; she previously starred in the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. Television limited series Political Animals.

The Girls On The Bus centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Gugino), Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

Gugino’s Grace Gordon Greene is a veteran reporter and friend and mentor to Sadie (Benoist). Grace is journalistic royalty, known as Queen of the Scoop.

In addition to Benoist, Behnam and Elmore, Gugino joins series regular Brandon Scott.

The Girls on the Bus, which comes from writers and executive producers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, is inspired by a chapter in Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary. Benoist serves as a producer on the series, which is also exec produced by showrunner Rina Mimoun, Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Gugino will next be seen in Leopard Skin (Peacock), The Fall Of The House of Usher (Netflix), Lisa Frankenstein (Focus Features). She is repped by UTA, Untitled, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and The Lede Company.