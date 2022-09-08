‘Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem’ For Hulu Adds Linda Emond, Jayne Atkinson, David Marshall Grant & More

EXCLUSIVE: Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, the Hulu series in the works that stars Mandy Patinkin, has put the finishing touches on its already starry ensemble by adding Linda Emond (The Gilded Age) and Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards) in heavily recurring roles.

Emond will play Agent Hilde Eriksen, a shrewd, bureaucratic Interpol agent who comes on board the SS Varuna to investigate after a murder takes place. She’s repped by CAA. Atkinson will play Katherine Collier, the whip smart mother of Anna (Lauren Patten) and wife to the powerful tycoon Lawrence Collier (David Marshall Grant). She’s repped by Industry Entertainment.

The project written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and directed by Marc Webb asks the question how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world, especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful? Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin) and his protégée Imogene (Violett Beane) aim to discover.

2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

The series received a 10-episode order from Hulu and in production through December. It’s from ABC Signature.

Other actors joining the recurring cast are Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman: The Secret Service) as Katherine’s son Tripp; Michael Gladis (Mad Men) as Keith Trubitsy, a cruise guest and investor in Tripp Collier’s latest venture; Lisa Lu (Crazy Rich Asians) as Celia Chun, the matriarch of the wealthy Chun family; Danny Johnson (Luke Cage) as Father Toby, an Episcopalian priest and political kingmaker; Karoline (Evil) as Celia’s granddaughter Eleanor; Jere Burns (NCIS: LA) as Llewellyn Mathers, the longtime general counsel of Collier Mills; Sincere Wilbert as That Derek; Tamberla Perry (All American: Homecoming) as Governor Alexandra Hochenberg; Grant (The Devil Wears Prada) as husband of Katherine; and Sophia Reid Gantzert as young Imogene.

Cutmore-Scott is repped by 42 in the UK, UTA in the US, and Entertainment 360; Gladis is repped by TalentWorks, Gallant Management, and Paul Hastings. Lu is repped by Echelon Talent Management Inc.’s Andrew Ooi. Johnson is repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and PH Entertainment Group.

Lu is repped by Echelon Talent Management Inc.’s Andrew Ooi. Burns is repped by Innovative Artists and Main Title Entertainment. Wilbert is repped by A3 agency and Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment.

Perry is repped by Stewart Talent & Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Grant is repped by Dannielle Thomas at Untitled Entertainment.

Reid-Gantzert is repped by Premiere Talent Management and Innovative Artists.

Previously announced cast members include Violett Beane, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou, Rahul Kohli and Pardis Saremi and Annie Q. Riegel.