‘Captain America: New World Order’ Adds Shira Haas And Tim Blake Nelson To Cast

Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson have joined Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order starring Anthony Mackie, who is set to reprise his role as Sam Wilson. Carl Lumbly, who appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, is also set to reprise his role as Isaiah Bradley.

Haas will portray Sabra and Nelson will play The Leader.

Captain America: New World Order is one of the upcoming Phase Five films of the MCU. Julius Onah directs the film from a script penned by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, both of whom wrote for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Spellman will produce with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

New World Order hits theaters May 3, 2024. Nelson’s The Leader was last seen in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk as Samuel Sterns.

“I’m delighted, said Nelson at Disney’s D23 Expo where the castings were announced. “Marvel is part of cinema history, that I get to be a part of that is an absolute honor. Thank you for sticking with The Leader.”