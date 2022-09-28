Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Unveils New Selection Committee

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight has unveiled the new team of programmers and consultants who will work with incoming delegate general Julien Rejl on his inaugural selection for May 2023.

Rejl will be supported by seven programmers.

Hervé Aubron , film academic and Cahiers du Cinéma critic

, film academic and Cahiers du Cinéma critic Agathe Bonitze r, actress, whose credits include When Margaux Meets Margaux and A Bottle In The Gaza Sea

r, actress, whose credits include When Margaux Meets Margaux and A Bottle In The Gaza Sea Elsa Charbi t, experienced programmer who was formerly artistic director of France’s Entrevues, Belfort International Film Festival

t, experienced programmer who was formerly artistic director of France’s Entrevues, Belfort International Film Festival Caroline Maleville , programming manager at the French Cinematheque

, programming manager at the French Cinematheque Jean-Marc Zekri , head of Paris arthouse cinema Le Reflet Médicis

, head of Paris arthouse cinema Le Reflet Médicis Daniella Shreir , U.K. founder and co-editor of feminist film journal ‘Another Gaze’

, U.K. founder and co-editor of feminist film journal ‘Another Gaze’ Muyan Wang, Paris-based Chinese critic

They will be joined by four consultants

Alvaro Arroba , Buenos Aires-based Spanish film journalist and programmer for the city’s International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI). He will advise on Latin America and Spanish-speaking countries.

, Buenos Aires-based Spanish film journalist and programmer for the city’s International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI). He will advise on Latin America and Spanish-speaking countries. Cintia Gil , former Sheffield DocFest and Doclisboa head. She will scout for documentaries for the section, which has a long history of showcasing non-fiction works.

, former Sheffield DocFest and Doclisboa head. She will scout for documentaries for the section, which has a long history of showcasing non-fiction works. Ming-Jung Kuo , former programme director at the Taipei Film Festival from 2014 to 2018. She will advise on Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

, former programme director at the Taipei Film Festival from 2014 to 2018. She will advise on Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Jean Narboni, former Cahiers du Cinéma editor-in-chief.

Rejl, who was previously head of distribution, acquisitions and international sales at French film company Capricci from 2010 tp 2020, was announced as the new delegate general in June.

He takes up the baton at a complex time for the 62-year-old parallel section, run by directors guild La Société des Réalisateurs de Films (La SRF), which over the years has scouted and showcased the early films of George Lucas, Spike Lee, Roy Andersson, Martin Scorsese and more recently Lynne Ramsay, Christian Mungiu, Clio Bernard and Gamze Ergüven.

Created in the wake of the 1968 protests, the sidebar forged its identity as a place for new voices and independent-minded filmmaking but this has been challenged in recent years by the shifting focus of Cannes Un Certain Regard.

Against this backdrop, Rejl’s predecessor Moretti also reportedly had a difficult relationship with some arthouse sales agents and distributors who traditionally work closely with the section.

Rejl, who has close links with this world through his previous roles, has vowed to repair relations with the sector and bolster gender equality and diversity within the selection.