Candace Cameron Bure Sets First Holiday Movie Under Great American Media Deal

Candance Cameron Bure is set to to star in and executive produce A Christmas…Present holiday movie, her first project with Great American Media since signing her deal with the company (then GAC Media) earlier this year. The movie is slated to premiere on the Great American Family network in November.

The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise which returns on October 21. It will feature a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022.

In A Christmas…Present, Bure plays Maggie Larson, an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter. Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season. The movie is written by Rick Garman and directed by Lesley Demetriades.

Related Story Candace Cameron Bure Inks Deal With GAC Media; Taking Prominent Role In Company Run By Bill Abbott

Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth and Gerald Webb are producing the project on behalf of Candy Rock Entertainment. Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Jimmy Townsend are executive producers. Brent Ryan Green produces. Michael Shepard and Bradley M. Goodman are supervising producers. Marlisa Fruehauf associate produces. Talia Bella is line producer.

Bure signed a deal with Great American Media, then GAC Media, in April after her exit from Hallmark Channel. Under the pact, Bure will develop, produce and star in movies and television across Great American Family and Great American Living.

“Candace is an incredibly talented and collaborative filmmaker whom I have had the pleasure of working with for more than 15 years,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. “I am thrilled to be kicking off our partnership with a must-see film like A Christmas…Present, which will delight our fans this holiday season and is indicative of the memorable movies and family-friendly entertainment that Great American Media is looking forward to creating with Candace and the Candy Rock team.”