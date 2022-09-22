CAA Signs Punchdrunk, Immersive Theater Company Behind ‘Sleep No More’

EXCLUSIVE: Punchdrunk, the immersive theater company behind New York City’s long-running Sleep No More production, has signed with CAA.

Founded and run by Felix Barrett, who returned to CAA as a client last month, Punchdrunk has been running Sleep No More, a loose adaptation of Macbeth, at New York’s McKittrick Hotel venue for 11 years. The immersive show has also been running in Shanghai for five years.

Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City, based on the fall of Troy, opened at the Royal Arsenal in London this spring in a 100,000-square-foot space.

Previous shows include The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable, The Masque of the Red Death, and Faust. Punchdrunk also produced the six-part television drama The Third Day with Sky Studios and HBO, in partnership with Plan B and starring CAA client Jude Law.

In partnership with Samsung, Punchdrunk also created the VR experience Believe Your Eyes, which was awarded a Silver Lion in the entertainment category at the Cannes Lions Festival.