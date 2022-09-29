Bunim/Murray Launches ‘Reality Bites Back’ Podcast About Unscripted TV Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Bunim/Murray Productions is launching its own podcast called Reality Bites Back.

The goal of the podcast is to pull back the curtain on the unscripted TV industry and give listeners a behind-the-scenes look into the development and production of the company’s top unscripted shows. Owned by Banijay, Bunim/Murray is responsible for such iconic reality series as The Real World, Road Rules, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Challenge and Emmy Award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Girrrls.

“As both insiders and consumers of the unscripted genre, we are in the unique position to tell the real stories behind the content we create,” says Bunim/Murray President Julie Pizzi. “There are dozens of podcasts focused on the franchises that we produce, and we recognize that we have the privilege of being in the front row of the stories as they unfold and actually know what really happens on screen and off. We are insiders telling stories from the inside. To that end, we have enlisted a dynamic trio of captivating personalities from within our development team who are eager to entertain and engage our audiences through our Reality Bites Back podcast.”

Reality Bites Back is produced by the Steve Ezell, Bunim/Murray’s SVP of development and current programming and hosted by the studio’s Nicholette Dixon (VP, development), Monique Berduo (director, development) and Nikki Cameron (director, development).

The first set of Reality Bites Back episodes will focus on The Challenge, The Bachelor, Bad Girls Club, FBOY Island, and I Love New York and feature guests including TJ Lavin (The Challenge), Dr. Drew Pinsky, Tamaris Sepulveda (FBOY Island) and Tiffany Pollard (I Love New York).

The podcast launches this week and is available on all major outlets including Apple, Google and Spotify. New episodes will drop each week.

Ezell formally joined Bunim/Murray last year, after having served as an EP and showrunner on multiple series for the company.

Dixon, who joined Bunim/Murray earlier this year as VP of development, was previously VP of development at GRB Studios.

Berduo, who joined Bunim/Murray as director of development earlier this year, previously worked in development for several ITV America-owned studios, most recently Sirens Media.

Cameron, who was named director of development earlier this summer, previously worked in production and operations at NBCUniversal’s Bravo, E! and Oxygen networks.