Buchwald Hires Ivo Fischer as Head of Unscripted Talent & Content

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald is bolstering its unscripted efforts with the hire of Ivo Fischer as Head of Unscripted Talent and Content. Fischer will also focus on Buchwald’s relationships with talent, as well as content creators and producers in the unscripted space.

Fischer joins Buchwald from Unleashed Entertainment, where he served as head of business development.

Previously, Fischer spent nearly 20 years at WME, working his way from the mailroom to partner. He first joined Endeavor talent agency (which evolved into WME) in 2003 and was promoted to agent in less than three years. Fischer assisted in the launch of the agency’s unscripted division by representing talent such as Randy Jackson, Chris Harrison, Bethany Frankel, the Kardashians, Cesar Millan and Bret Michaels, among others. Fischer was promoted to Partner at WME in 2015.

“Ivo genuinely embodies the principles and culture upon which our agency was founded. As a dynamic leader, his addition brings a wealth of experience and impeccable taste to our growing team,” said Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint statement. “With a reputation of hard work, passion and client-first representation, Ivo will lend immense value as we continue to attract a wider range of talent and content creators and build out our unscripted division in an ever-changing media landscape.”

“I am excited to be joining the Buchwald team, and to build on the success of the Unscripted department. The client first approach to representation at Buchwald aligns perfectly with my core values and creates an environment in which talent, and content creators thrive,” added Fischer.

Before pivoting to entertainment, Fischer had a successful career in high-tech electronics and founded Leading Edge Devices, which over the course of seven years he built into a successful representation company.