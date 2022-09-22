Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She Was Asked To Lose Weight Ahead Of Filming ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about the expectations of weight Hollywood has for women. The actor said that ahead of filming Jurassic World Dominion, the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise, she was asked to lose weight.

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” she told Metro in an interview. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'”

Howard credited director Colin Trevorrow as the one who rejected the notion of the demands they had for her.

“[Colin] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film’ and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting,” Howard added. “So I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.”

Howard also experienced a pay disparity in the Jurassic World trilogy compared to her co-star Chris Pratt as she recently started she was “paid so much less than the reports” that were out there.

“When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set,” she recently told Insider.

It was Pratt that would step up to help her negotiate other opportunities in the franchise that were not included in the initial contract like the theme park rides inspired by the films.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” she said.

Jurassic World Dominion is now available to stream on Peacock.