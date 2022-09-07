Miles Warren-Directed ‘Bruiser’ Acquired By Disney’s Onyx Collective Before TIFF Discovery Section Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Prior to its TIFF debut in the Discovery Section this weekend, the Miles Warren-directed Bruiser has been acquired by Disney’s Onyx Collective. This is the first narrative film acquisition by the label, which made a splash year when it acquired the Questlove-directed Summer of Soul, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary.

Bruiser began as a short film version of which was showcased a couple of Sundance Festivals ago. Warren makes his feature directing debut on the feature, which stars Trevante Rhodes, Shamier Anderson, Shinelle Azoroh and Jalyn Hall. The film is produced by Ryder Picture Company, Lyrical Media, Silent R Management and Toula67 Entertainment. Ben Medina & Warren wrote the script.

Miles Warren Silent R

The drama is about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity. 14 year old Darious (Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety. The film will stream on Hulu in the U.S, Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in all other territories. Aaron Ryder, Jewerl Ross, Scott Frank, D. Scott Lumpkin and Trevante Rhodes are the producers.

Onyx Collective is the content brand formed under Disney General Entertainment Content designed to curate a slate of premium programming by creators of color and underrepresented voices.

“I was immediately drawn to the depth and emotion in every shot of Miles’s award-winning short film,” said Onyx Collective president Tara Duncan. “He is an impressive burgeoning artist, and Onyx Collective is the home for filmmakers with something urgent to say. Bruiser is an incisive coming-of-age story about manhood, masculinity, and the complexity of male friendship and love. I am thrilled the festival has recognized Bruiser as part of their Discovery program, and look forward to the world seeing and discussing this film.”

Rhodes is repped by Toula67 Entertainment & Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Anderson is CAA and Mosaic; Azoroh is at Innovative Artists and Darlene Kaplan Management; and Hall at J Pervis Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Warren is UTA, Jewerl Ross of Silent R Management, and Lichter Grossman. UTA Independent Film Group, repping financier Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Co, structured financing and brokered the deal for the film’s sale to Onyx Collective.