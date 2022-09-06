‘Brother’ Director Clement Virgo Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Clement Virgo has signed with WME in advance of the TIFF world premiere of Brother, starring Lamar Johnson, Aaron Pierre and Marsha Stephanie Black. His debut feature, Rude, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard and opened the Perspectives Canada program at TIFF. His credits includes the boxing drama Poor Boy’s Game, Lie With Me and Love Come Down.

On the TV side, he directed and co-wrote the six part miniseries adaptation of Lawrence Hill’s novel The Book of Negroes. The series debuted to record-breaking numbers on the CBC in Canada and on BET in the U.S. and went on to win twelve Canadian Screen Awards and earned two U.S. Critics Choice TV Awards nominations for Best Limited Series and Best Actress in a Limited Series (Aunjanue Ellis). He also directed the pilot of the drama series Greenleaf, and serves as an executive producer for the series alongside Oprah Winfrey.

His upcoming TV work includes directing two episodes of the Ryan Murphy series Monster and Jason Katmis’ Dear Edward for Apple TV+. He has directed episodes of critically acclaimed TV series such as HBO’s The Wire, Showtime’s Billions and Fox’s Empire.

His production company, Conquering Lion Pictures, is co-run by his producing partner Damon D’Oliveira. Clément is managed by Jon Huddle at Fourth Wall Management, his attorney is Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings, and his Canadian agent is Ralph Zimmerman at Great North Artists Management.