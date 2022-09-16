Brooke Shields Set To Launch ‘Now What?’ Podcast

Brooke Shields is moving into the podcast space with Now What?, her first podcast that examines pivotal moments in people’s lives. Produced by iHeartMedia, Now What? with Brooke Shields is set to launch Tuesday, October 11 on the iHeartRadio app and major podcast platforms.

Now What? with Brooke Shields is about pivotal moments and the decisions that people make as a result — from career changes and personal missteps to moving through grief (or just plain moving on). In each weekly episode, Shields will chat with experts, authors and celebrity guests “about the things that knocked them off their feet, and what they did to get back up,” according to iHeart. “Every success and every setback is accompanied by a choice, and that choice is the answer to one question – “Now, What?”

Upcoming guest include Selma Blair who will discuss moving through life’s darkest moments; actor Kal Penn to talk race and casting in Hollywood and why he waited to come out; bestselling author Celeste Ng on how her own experiences have influenced her writing and Julianna Margulies on her decision to leave E.R.

As an actor, Shields starred on NBC’s Lipstick Jungle and Suddenly Seeking Susan, recurred on the CW/CBS Studios series Jane the Virgin and most recently guest-starred on 9-1-1. On the film side, Shields will next be seen in Out of Order, a comedy from director Guy Jacobson, alongside Brandon Routh and Sam Huntington.