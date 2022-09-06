Broadway Plans Confirmed For ‘Sweeney Todd’ With Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford

As widely speculated, a new Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler classic musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will begin performances on February 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with an official opening night of March 26, 2023.

Directing will be Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The news was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller, who is leading the revival.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production will mark the first time since 1980 that Broadway audiences will experience Sweeney Todd as it was performed in the original production, with a Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration. Alex Lacamoire will serve as Music Supervisor, and Steven Hoggett choreographs with set design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Grogan (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) will play Sweeney Todd, while Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) will portray Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

News of the production was first reported on Aug. 23 in Broadway Journal. Today’s announcement marks the first public confirmation of the production’s Broadway plans.