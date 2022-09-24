‘Bridgerton’ Reveals Season 3 Opening, Premiere Episode Title

Netflix’s Regency drama Bridgerton snuck some news at the end of a Tudum video featurette that had Luke Newton (Colin Brdgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) chatting about their characters while painting each other’s portraits. They were eventually joined by Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown) who picked up the script for Season 301 — that was conveniently lying around — and read its opening lines.

Every episode of Shondaland’s Bridgerton opens and closes with Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) setting up the stage/summing up the developments. That is done on a larger scale at the start of each season premiere.

Here is the opening of Episode 301, titled Out of the Shadows, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock.

Dearest gentle reader,

We’ve been apart for far too long. At last, London’s smart set has made its return, and so too has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone’s mind, of course, is, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest. The crop this year proves to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.

Season 3 will focus on Colin and Penelope’s love story. Lady Whistledown’s setup is alluding to that as Penelope has been largely an invisible wallflower at social events, keeping out of the limelight, as does the title of the episode, Out of the Shadows.

The latter also could be a reference to Lady Whistledown’s identity starting to get out after Eloise uncovered Penelope’s secret in the Season 2 finale.

Penelope had abandoned her Lady Whistledown alter ego after she had hurt Eloise in one of her gossip sheets but picked up her society chronicling side hustle after her heart-wrenching falling-out with Eloise in the last minutes of the finale.

Production on Season 3 is currently underway. New cast additions include Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon as new characters as well as Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in recasting.

Here are more details about the new season.

Season 3 finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season. Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.

Meanwhile, Colin is back from his summer travels with a new look and major swagger. He is disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.