Brian Stelter Takes Role As Media And Democracy Fellow At Harvard’s Shorenstein Center

Former CNN host Brian Stelter has announced his next immediate move: He will be a fall 2022 fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

Stelter will hold discussions on the threats to democracy and the “range of potential responses from the news media,” according to the center.

Stelter departed CNN last month after the network dropped Reliable Sources, the long-running Sunday show that focused on the media. His exit put a spotlight on changes at CNN under new chairman and CEO Chris Licht. The network said that the show was canceled out of a desire to retool the Sunday schedule and replace Reliable Sources with a show that appeals to a broader audience. But the departure of Stelter, who was outspoken on the influence of Donald Trump and his impact on the news media, also has heightened anxieties at the network as new leadership tones down commentary and opinion segments.

Stelter, who was chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide, has been a fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service and an adjunct professor at New York University. He is the author of OAX: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth and Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. He also is producer on the Apple+ drama The Morning Show, which is inspired by his book.