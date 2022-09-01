Brea Baker Joins Social Impact Firm Inspire Justice As Chief Equity Officer

Brea Baker has been tapped as Chief Equity Officer at social impact firm and creative house Inspire Justice.

Founded by artivist JLove Calderón and actor-activist Matt McGorry, Inspire Justice has been called “the most comprehensive social impact firm” in the industry. Its mission is to engage, educate, organize and train storytellers, industry leaders, influencers and media companies to best leverage their hearts, creativity and platforms in service of transforming culture toward social good.

The organization has worked with the Lionsgate inclusion team, Netflix, LuckyChap Entertainment, the non-profit Cultural Engagement Lab, Narrative and Muse Entertainment among others.

“I am so thrilled to co-lead Inspire Justice’s work to transform how, why, and with whom we tell stories,” Baker said. “Supporting artists, executives, and other industry leaders in bringing more equity and authenticity to the entertainment industry has already had such far reaching impacts already on marginalized communities — and we’re just getting started! I’m grateful to have the trust of my communities, as well as our clients, in making decisions in service of justice.”

Baker is an activist and writer with a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University. Starting at age 18 as a student leader, she has contributed to dozens of electoral and advocacy campaigns, and contributes essays on race and gender to leading publications including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Refinery 29.

She has been recognized as a 2017 Glamour Woman of the Year and 2019 i-D Up and Rising. Her book, Rooted: The American Legacy of Land Theft & The Modern Movement for Black Land Ownership, will be published by One World (an imprint of Penguin Random House).