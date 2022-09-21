You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Brad Pitt Reveals The Movie With Sandra Bullock That Was Never Made About Divorced QVC Hosts

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock
Brad Pitt is opening up about a movie he had planned to do with Sandra Bullock that never materialized. The actor revealed that he and Bullock would be playing a divorced couple that are hosts on QVC.

“I wouldn’t know how to do that, unless it was a comedy,” Pitt told British Vogue in an interview. “Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC’s most successful salespeople, but we’re getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we’re taking it out on air as we sell things… That’s as far as we got.”

Unfortunately for fans of the Hollywood stars, the QVC-centered rom-com never happened but Pitt and Bullock have worked on other films together. In 2022 alone, Pitt and Bullock starred in two films released this year: The Lost City and Bullet Train.

In The Lost City, Bullock portrayed the character of Loretta Sage, a successful yet depressed best-selling romance author. Her co-star in the action comedy was Channing Tatum. Pitt played the role of Jack Trainer, a human tracker and action man.

In the Pitt-starring Bullet Train, the actor portrayed Ladybug, a seasoned but unlucky mercenary. Bullock’s character was Maria Bettle who was Ladybug’s contact and handler.

