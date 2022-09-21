Brad Pitt Reveals The Movie With Sandra Bullock That Was Never Made About Divorced QVC Hosts

Brad Pitt is opening up about a movie he had planned to do with Sandra Bullock that never materialized. The actor revealed that he and Bullock would be playing a divorced couple that are hosts on QVC.

“I wouldn’t know how to do that, unless it was a comedy,” Pitt told British Vogue in an interview. “Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC’s most successful salespeople, but we’re getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we’re taking it out on air as we sell things… That’s as far as we got.”

Unfortunately for fans of the Hollywood stars, the QVC-centered rom-com never happened but Pitt and Bullock have worked on other films together. In 2022 alone, Pitt and Bullock starred in two films released this year: The Lost City and Bullet Train.

In The Lost City, Bullock portrayed the character of Loretta Sage, a successful yet depressed best-selling romance author. Her co-star in the action comedy was Channing Tatum. Pitt played the role of Jack Trainer, a human tracker and action man.

In the Pitt-starring Bullet Train, the actor portrayed Ladybug, a seasoned but unlucky mercenary. Bullock’s character was Maria Bettle who was Ladybug’s contact and handler.