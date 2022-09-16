‘The Woman King’ Conquers $1.7M On Thursday – Box Office

The Viola Davis-produced and -starring warrior pic The Woman King is off to a solid start with $1.7M after showtimes that began at 3PM yesterday at 3,271. The TriStar/eOne cofinanced $50M feature is expected to make between $13M-$16M this weekend after a very warmly received premiere at TIFF last Friday and Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews which hovered at 100% and have now settled to a still great 94%.

Sony was eyeing Harriet and Widows, the latter a Davis action crime movie, as comps, and already Woman King has beat both those pics’ $600K respective Thursday previews by 183%. The Woman King expands to 3,675 theaters this weekend and the hope is that those excellent reviews will pull adults out at a time when there’s no much on the marquee.

A24 also has the Ti West horror installment Pearl going wide at 2,900 theaters. The movie starring and co-written by Mia Goth is expected to open in the neighborhood of its previous chapter, X, which was $4M.

Among regular ranked titles on Thursday, Disney/20th Century Studios’ horror movie The Barbarian made $773K at 2,340 theaters, -18% from Wednesday, for a week’s take of $14.6M. The Zach Cregger critically acclaimed movie is expected to bring in a second weekend around $4.5M.

Fathom’s faith-based Lifemark did $361K yesterday at 1,531 for a week’s take of $3.6M.

Lionsgate’s Clerks 3 made $275K, +62% from Wednesday for a week’s take since Tuesday of $1.5M at 1,089 locations. The Kevin Smith directed movie will continue to play throughout the weekend.

Bullet Train and Top Gun: Maverick were fourth and fifth on Thursday with $267K and $274K. Bullet Train‘s domestic total through six weeks, now at 3,056, stands at $93.9M, while Top Gun 2 at the end of its 16th week counts $706.8M.