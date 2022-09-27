Bob Odenkirk Reteams With ‘Better Call Saul’ Actors Andrew Friedman & Michael Naughton For Comedy ‘The Making Of Jesus Diabetes’

EXCLUSIVE: Better Call Saul Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk has been set to co-write and co-star in feature comedy The Making of Jesus Diabetes.

Odenkirk is collaborating on the project with comedy actor-writers Andrew Friedman (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Michael Naughton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who also will co-write and co-star. Friedman and Naughton also had supporting roles in AMC hit Better Call Saul.

Ellen S. Wander's Film Bridge International is launching world sales on the movie ahead of the American Film Market in early November.

Heath Cullens (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will direct the movie, which chronicles the story of two reclusive, middle-aged brothers with no filmmaking experience who are attempting to make a movie about diabetes, during Jesus’ time, to honor their recently deceased mother. All the while, the brothers’ madcap journey is being filmed by their neighbor.

The project originated from characters Naughton and Friedman created at The Groundlings Theater. They will reprise their lead roles as Gerry and Seymour Whitaker, while Odenkirk is attached in a supporting role as Leo, a shifty man with a dark past. Filming is expected to begin first-quarter 2023.

The picture will be produced by Michael Day and Andrew DeCesare alongside Naomi Odenkirk and Bryan DeGuire of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. EPs are Ellen S. Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge.

Breaking Bad and Nobody star Odenkirk recently hung up his boots on AMC's hit drama series Better Call Saul after six seasons. He also is well known for his comedy work as co-creator and co-star of Mr. Show with Bob and David and writer on Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us to work with these talented filmmakers and cast,” said Wander. “We’re thrilled to bring their smart, funny feature to audiences around the world.”

Added Day: “Jesus Diabetes is a refreshingly funny script from start to finish. With this cast and this script, it’s a recipe for laugh-out-loud entertainment.”

Commented Naomi Odenkirk and DeGuire: “We’ve loved these characters since we first saw them onstage. We’re giddy at the thought of unleashing them to a wide audience.”

Said DeCesare: “This type of project is the reason audience members still love going to the movies, The Making of Jesus Diabetes stands on its own as funny, new and exactly what the world needs right now,”