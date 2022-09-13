Bob Iger Joins Josh Kushner’s VC Firm Thrive Capital

Wondering about Bob Iger’s next move? Here’s one. The former longtime Walt Disney chief is joining Thrive Capital as a venture partner, bringing “his experience and expertise to bear in mentoring our founders as they build iconic companies spanning multiple industries, including healthcare, consumer technology, financial services, enterprise software, and more,” the firm said in a blog post today.

Thrive is the venture capital and investment film of Josh Kushner (brother of Jared Kushner).

Full post:

We are honored to announce that Bob Iger, former Executive Chairman, Chairman, and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, is joining Thrive as a Venture Partner. Bob is widely recognized as one of the most visionary, innovative, and successful CEOs in history, and epitomizes daring leadership.

Bob will bring his experience and expertise to bear in mentoring our founders as they build iconic companies spanning multiple industries, including healthcare, consumer technology, financial services, enterprise software, and more. Today’s complex and dynamic times require bold leadership, and we can think of no one better suited than him to mentor Thrive companies as they forge new ground.

During his tenure as CEO from 2005 to 2020, Bob led Disney through years of growth and transformation as well as periods of difficulty and crisis. Most notably, he oversaw the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox; the landmark opening of Disney’s first theme park and resort in mainland China, Shanghai Disney Resort; the release of a number of record-setting films; and the launch of the Disney-owned streaming services ESPN+ in 2018 and Disney+ in 2019. Bob’s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence were reflected in Disney’s strong position in the industry and long-standing reputation as one of the most successful and admired media and entertainment companies in the world.

“I look forward to working with the extraordinarily talented team at Thrive as they strive to build and nurture companies that will be future industry leaders across key sectors,” said Bob Iger. “I have long believed that by harnessing and advancing technology we can transform businesses and ultimately change our world for the better, and this is exactly what Thrive intends to do and I’m excited to join them in this important endeavor.”

We are thrilled Bob is joining our team at Thrive, and we’re grateful to benefit from his extraordinary experience, expertise, and perspective.”

MORE