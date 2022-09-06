‘Bloom County’: Tim Long Tapped As Showrunner Of Fox Animated Series Based On Comic Strip

The Simpsons veteran Tim Long has been tapped to co-write and showrun Bloom County, an animated series based on Berkeley Breathed’s 1980s comic strip, which has been in development at Fox.

Long will co-write the TV adaptation with Breathed who drew a Bloom Country-themed artwork to announce the hire. (above) The two are executive producing.

Bloom County centers on a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat and an overly-carbonated penguin immigrant living in the world’s last boarding house in the world’s most forgotten place deep in the dandelion wilds of FlyWayThe@%!#OVER country.

Fox Entertainment, its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, Miramax, Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment produce the project.

Bloom County first appeared in student newspaper The Daily Texan before becoming nationally syndicated in the Washington Post. It ran between 1980-1989, and Breathed brought it back on Facebook in 2015.

Long has been a writer-producer on Fox’s animated stalwart The Simpsons for more than two decades, sharing in 14 Emmy nominations and five wins. On the feature side, he wrote the 2020 film The Exchange, directed by Dan Mazer. He is repped by CAA and Artists First.