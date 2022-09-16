Range Media Partners Signs Emmy-Nominated ‘Blade’ Scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed acclaimed writer and playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who recently became the first Black woman to pen a feature screenplay for Marvel Studios with the upcoming Blade, starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter first brought to life on the big screen in 1998 by Wesley Snipes.

Osei-Kuffour won a WGA Award in 2020 as part of the writing staff behind HBO’s Emmy-winning series Watchmen, from creator Damon Lindelof. She was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for her work on the “Anan Ishii Peters” episode of Hulu’s hit comedy series, PEN15.

Additional television credits on Osei-Kuffour’s part include HBO’s Run and Prime Video’s Hunters, as well as the latter service’s upcoming series The Power, which boasts an all-female writers’ room and will star Rob Delaney and Alice Eve.

Before turning to writing, Osei-Kuffour studied acting at New York University’s Stella Adler Studio of Acting, where she met future PEN15 collaborators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine. As a playwright she’s currently under commission from The Geffen Theater and Williamstown Theater Festival.

Range Media Partners is a management and production firm founded in September of 2020, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. The firm is led by Managing Partners Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham, as well as Partners Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso.

Osei-Kuffour continues to be represented by CAA and attorneys Jeff Frankel and Allen Vainshtein.