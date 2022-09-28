‘Blade’ Pic Starring Mahershala Ali Loses Director Bassam Tariq

In a stunning turn of events, Bassam Tarqiq has parted ways with Marvel Studios Blade pic sources confirmed to Deadline. The film stars Mahershala Ali and was set to start production in November but sources now say the start date is to be determined. The pic was also set to star Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo.

“Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film,” Marvel said in a statement to Deadline. “We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is.”

The character was created by writer Marv Wolfman for 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula No. 10. He is a half-mortal, half-immortal who hunts vampires in order to avenge his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him. Wesley Snipes previously played the character in a trilogy in the early 2000s.

The film has become one of the more highly-anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Ali was introduced as the character at the 2019 Comic Con. Ali recently made a cameo in a voice over in the end credits of Eternals.

The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.