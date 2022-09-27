Blackpink Scores Historic Win With ‘Born Pink’ Album Release

Blackpink has made history following the launch of their second album Born Pink. The South Korean girl group made up of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, topped the album charts with their latest release.

Born Pink made its debut at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart with their sophomore album moving 102,000 units, according to Luminate via Billboard. The news is historic as Blackpink is the first all-female group to achieve this since Danity Kane’s No. 1 debut back in 2008 with their album titled Welcome to the Dollhouse.

Blackpink’s latest single “Shut Down” also scored big topping the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Their previous single “Pink Venom” also topped the list on the Sept. 3 chart, according to Billboard.

The year 2022 has been an amazing one for South Korean musical acts. BTS scored a No. 1 with their album Proof while Stray Kids also did the same with their album Oddinary.

North American fans of Blackpink will have an opportunity to see the group perform across the United States with the Born Pink World Tour which starts Oct. 25 in Dallas, Texas. Check out all the tour dates below:

October 25: Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center)

October 26: Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center)

October 29: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

October 30: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

November 2: Atlanta, Georgia (State Farm Arena)

November 3: Atlanta, Georgia (State Farm Arena)

November 10: Chicago, Illinois (United Center)

November 11: Chicago, Illinois (United Center)

November 14: Newark, New Jersey (Prudential Center)

November 15: Newark, New Jersey (Prudential Center)

November 19: Los Angeles, California (Banc of California Stadium)

November 20: Los Angeles, California (Banc of California Stadium)