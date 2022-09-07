Black Theatre United Inaugural Gala To Feature Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Vanessa Williams, Many Others

Black Theatre United has announced the line-up for its inaugural gala next month, and it’s a stellar one: Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Capathia Jenkins, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Darius de Haas, Natasha Yvette Williams and Lillias White, for starters.

The “A Night to Remember” gala concert is set for Monday, October 3 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan. Hosted by James Monroe Iglehart, the evening also will feature special performing guests Josh Groban, Joaquina Kalukango, Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Eddie Cooper, with special appearances by Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel. Jerry Dixon directs, with musical direction by Michael Mitchell.

The opening act for the evening is R&B duo Lion Babe. The event is supported by philanthropic organization Business for Good.

Throughout the evening, BTU will honor trailblazing leaders in Black theater. Honorees will be announced at a later date.

Williams, a BTU Co-Founder, said in a statement, “Black Theatre United is thrilled to have Business for Good be our lead sponsor for our first annual concert and gala. BFG invests in people to build better businesses, stronger communities, and a more equitable world. A perfect alignment for BTU’s vision and commitment. Diversity is a fact but inclusion is a choice “

Doors to the gala will open at 5:30 pm ET, with Lion Babe kicking off the event at 6:15 pm and the “A Night to Remember” concert starting at 7 pm.