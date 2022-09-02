‘Black Mirror’: ‘Catastrophe’ Star Rob Delaney Boards Season Six Of Charlie Brooker Netflix Anthology

EXCLUSIVE: Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has become the latest to board season six of Charlie Brooker Netflix anthology Black Mirror.

Delaney joins the likes of Industry breakout Myha’la Herrold and Signs star Rory Culkin, who Deadline has revealed in the past fortnight.

Netflix is keeping quiet on casting and details about Delaney’s role in the dystopian anthology are scarce.

The Emmy-nominated comedian is probably best known for starring opposite Sharon Horgan in Channel 4’s Catastrophe as Rob Norris, a single man whose brief business trip to London ends with a woman he meets on a one-night stand becoming pregnant. He is also starring in Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of The Power and in Lionsgate/Roadside feature The Good House, while he has written a memoir about the death of his son entitled A Heart that Works.

Having entered production recently, the latest Black Mirror is the first from Brooker’s new Netflix-backed outfit Broke & Bones, which he runs with Black Mirror exec Annabel Jones. The dystopian anthology has been one of Netflix’s most successful international hits since it was picked up from the UK’s Channel 4 for its third, fourth and fifth seasons.

Each episode tells a contained story speculatively reflecting on the near future with a dystopian style. The fifth season featured the likes of Andrew Scott, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Miley Cyrus.

Deadline reached out to Delaney’s reps for comment and Netflix declined to comment.