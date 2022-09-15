Bill Heck Joins Broadway’s ‘Take Me Out’ Revival In Role Originally Played By Patrick J. Adams

Actor Bill Heck (Broadway’s Cabaret, Hulu’s The Old Man) will join the return Broadway engagement of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out co-starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams.

Heck will take the role of Kippy, played in the revival’s original staging last spring by Patrick J. Adams, who announced in August that he would not be making the October return due to scheduling conflicts with his CBC original series Plan B.

With the exception of Adams (Suits), the entire cast from the spring production will return. In addition to Ferguson and Williams, the rest of the returning cast includes Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks. Oberholtzer was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance, while Ferguson won the trophy for his.

The Second Stage Theater production is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and directed by Scott Ellis. The critically lauded play follows a professional New York baseball team, whose star player Darren Lemming (Williams) decides to come out as gay.

The revival begins a 14-week return engagement on Thursday, October 27, at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Heck’s other stage credits include Brooklyn Boy, Bright Room Called Day, Angels in America, and, on TV, Ray Donovan: The Movie, and Locke & Key. On film he appeared in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and the upcoming Dust.