‘Big Shot’ Starring John Stamos Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Disney+

Season 2 of sports comedy-drama Big Shot, headlined by John Stamos, will debut Oct. 12. The announcement was made during the Disney Branded Entertainment presentation at D23 by the division’s President Ayo Davis, who was joined on stage by Stamos.

Created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett, with Lorey serving as showrunner, Big Shot centers on Marvyn Korn (Stamos). After he is ousted from his position as head coach for an NCAA basketball team, he is given a chance at redemption with a coaching position at Westbrook, an elite private high school for girls, and soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability – foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn.

Marvyn’s (Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN, and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.

Big Shot stars Stamos, Gilsig, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, Echeagaray and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Kelley, Lorey, Garrett and Bill D’Elia exec produce. A Disney Branded Television series, Big Shot is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.