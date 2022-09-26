‘Big Brother’ Renewed For Season 25 By CBS

CBS has confirmed that Big Brother will be returning for Season 25 in the summer of 2023. The news comes after the show crowned its winner for Season 24 making history once again.

Julie Chen took to Twitter to share the news of the reality competition getting picked up for a new season.

“A big thank you to all our house guests for an absolutely incredible summer. I know, I’m going to miss watching the show too,” she said while also promoting shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race and The Real Love Boat.

She then added, “We are coming back for our 25th season of the show. And if you want to be on the show, all you have to do is go to bigbrothercasting.tv to try out. Who knows expect the unexpected. You might be a house guest. I’ll see you next summer. Bye”

We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. 🎉 @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022

According to data from the eye network, “viewers have spent over 11.56 billion minutes with Big Brother on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com/the CBS app, according to Nielsen linear viewing and Paramount internal data since season 24 launched on July 6th, 2022.”

‘Big Brother’ Makes History Again In Season 24 Finale

The report also claims that “Big Brother content leads every series on streaming services in engagement, including the latest season of Netflix’s hit Stranger Things. (8.99 billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen Streaming Data from 7/6/22-9/18/22.)

Big Brother’s Wednesday’s and Thursday’s broadcasts tied “as the summer’s top primetime show in adults 25-54 with Sunday episodes tied for third. The three primetime shows were Top 10 programs in both viewers and adults 25-54.

The show is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.