‘Big Brother’ Makes History Again In Season 24 Finale

Big Brother made history tonight after announcing the winner of Season 24. Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the CBS reality competition. Tamar Braxton won the crown of Celebrity Big Brother in its second outing.

Hale was taken to Final 2 by Leftovers alliance member Monte Taylor, evicting the other finalist Matthew Turner. In a head-to-head competition, the jury voted 8-1 in favor of Hale, making her the winner of $750,000. America also voted for her as their Favorite Houseguest of the season and awarding her an additional $50,000. This was also history-making as it was the first time the winner of the grand prize coincided with America’s favorite player.

Hale’s win follows Xavier Prather’s Season 23 victory as the first Black person to take the grand prize ever since CBS chief George Cheeks put new marching orders in place to ensure more inclusive casting on the network’s reality shows.

Hale’s win came following a season where race became an issue in the house. Contestant Kyle Capener, who earned the nickname “KKKyle” on social media, suggested forming an all-white alliance after he became suspicious of an alliance of BIPOC members that included Hale. He recalled the previous season’s alliance called “The Cookout” that was formed by a group of Black players in an effort to make assure a person of color would win. Capener had no real indication that an alliance of this sort was forming in the house and was therefore deemed racist by his houseguests and viewers. Two fellow players would later call him out and ultimately apologized but was evicted from the game shortly after.

CBS also confirmed that Big Brother had been renewed for Season 25 and would be back for a new season in the summer of 2023.

Julie Chen shared a message about the new season on Twitter where she said, “We are coming back for our 25th season of the show.”