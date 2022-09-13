Beyond Fest Unveils 2022 Lineup; Includes World Premieres Of ‘Halloween Ends’, ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ & More

Beyond Fest today unveiled the lineup for its tenth anniversary edition, returning to Los Angeles from September 27th – October 11th, following the sold-out fest of 2021.

This year’s installment of the United States’ biggest genre festival opens with two free screenings of Parker Finn’s anticipated Paramount horror Smile, closing out with the World Premiere of Halloween Ends, the conclusion to the iconic horror franchise from Universal Pictures, Trancas International, Miramax and Blumhouse. Other notable titles world premiering at Beyond Fest 2022 include Prime Video’s My Best Friend’s Exorcism, based on Grady Hendrix’s bestselling novel, Joe Begos’ Christmas Bloody Christmas, and Lorcan Finnegan’s Nocebo, starring Eva Green and Mark Strong.

Films making their West Coast debuts include Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, Scream co-creator Kevin Williamson’s Sick, Ali Abbasi’s Cannes prize winner Holy Spider, Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or win winner Triangle of Sadness, Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses and Kristoffer Borgli’s Sick of Myself.

David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film for 20th/Hulu and Eric Appel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story for Roku will get special screenings, with icons Park Chan-wook, William Friedkin and William Shatner to receive in-person tributes, alongside the previously announced S.S. Rajamouli.

This year’s slate of Beyond Fest programming consists of 63 features, including a total of 10 world premieres, 3 U.S. premieres and 25 West Coast Premieres. The festival built in partnership with the American Cinematheque will be headquartered at the IMAX at the TCL Chinese, with additional screenings to take place at the Hollywood Legion Theatre, the Aero Theatre, the Los Feliz 3 and IMAX headquarters. All ticket sales will go to the aforementioned 501c3 non-profit film institution.

“After the rejuvenating 2021 edition reminded us of the importance of cinema and community, we knew our 10th anniversary had to be special,” said head of programming, Evrim Ersoy. “And here we are with a program as eclectic, electric and diverse as the community we serve with old masters mingling with new talent and a chance to discover and celebrate the whole spectrum of films including some once-in-a-lifetime dream events. Long live cinema and glory to the People’s Republic!”

“With over sixty films playing across five incredible theatres, the Beyond Fest Tenth Anniversary Edition is a true celebration of the theatrical experience uniting filmmakers with the greatest audience in the world,” added American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It’s a gift to the great city of Los Angeles.”

Tickets to Beyond Fest 2022 can be purchased starting September 14th at 10 a.m. PST, at this link. This year’s entire lineup can be found here.