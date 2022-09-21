Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot.

Reiser played Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, to Axel Foley in the first two films, while Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman.

Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy.

EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The sequel has a logline that’s under wraps and is currently shooting in California where it’s getting $15.7M worth of tax credits. The first three movies, released in 1984, 1987 and 1994, grossed a combined $616.2M worldwide.

Deadline first told you about the Paramount sequel getting a license with Netflix with an option for a sequel. Murphy previously made the Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name, in which he portrayed blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore, the pic earning two Golden Globe noms for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy and Murphy for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy Feature.