Beth McCarthy-Miller To Repeat As Chair Of 75th Annual DGA Awards

Beth McCarthy-Miller will once again serve as Awards Chair for the 75th Annual DGA Awards, which will be held February 18, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton. She served in the same position last year.

“I look forward to the fantastic challenge of honoring the 75th Anniversary of the DGA Awards, while ensuring that the audience doesn’t age 75 years watching it,” she quipped.

“We are totally thrilled to have Beth back as the chair for our 75th Annual DGA Awards,” said DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter. “With her extensive experience directing comedy and live variety television, Beth brings the perfect balance of levity and gravitas to honor the creative accomplishments of our members, while delivering a night to remember.”

McCarthy-Miller, who has directed live television events, music videos, episodic comedy, talk and news programs, directed 11 seasons of Saturday Night Live. During her tenure there, she also directed two Super Bowl half-time shows, the pilot for Reno 911 and America: A Tribute to Heroes, the post-9/11 telethon for which she received one of her four Directors Guild of America Awards.

Since SNL, McCarthy-Miller has directed episodes of 30 Rock, Modern Family, The Good Place, Veep, and The Kominsky Method, as well as TV pilots Great News and Bob Hearts Abishola, a series she continues to direct across multiple episodes, as well as executive produce.

The DGA also noted that awards submissions are underway at the guild’s website along with complete instructions to be found here. The submission deadline for First-Time Feature Film entries and all Documentary entries is October 17, 2022. The deadline for all Television and Commercial entries is November 14.