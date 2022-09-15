Beta Film’s Canneseries Winner ‘Audrey’s Back’ Sells To Top Broadcasters In France & Italy

EXCLUSIVE: Quebecois series Audrey’s Back (10×30’) is heading overseas after Beta sold rights for the Pixcom-produced dramedy to two of Europe’s majors, France’s Canal+ and Italy’s pubcaster RAI.

The project was the first Quebecois series to be selected at Canneseries earlier this year, winning won both the Grand Prix Dior and the festival’s Special Interpretation Award.

The French-language dramedy follows Audrey, played by Florence Longpré, who miraculously wakes up from a coma after 16 years. Now in her thirties, she needs to not only adjust to a vastly different world but must re-learn how to speak, count, walk, and do everything that was once considered “normal”. Audrey’s awakening profoundly affects not only her life but inspires those around her.

Lead Florence Longpré co-wrote the series during the Covid-19 lockdown with co-author Guillaume Lambert (Adulthood). Also starring are Denis Bouchard, Josée Deschênes, and Zeneb Blanchet. Pixcom produces in collaboration with Quebecor Media. Beta handles international sales.

Oliver Bachert, Chief Distribution Officer for Beta Film, said: “We are delighted and honored to having opened major European markets to more great Quebecois drama and are continuing to grow our fantastic collaboration with our partner Pixcom. Audrey’s Back is truly a perfect example of an original and unique local story going global. This one-of-a-kind and warm-hearted drama will conquer hearts in France and Italy and will surely be embraced all over the world.”

Nicola Merola, President & executive producer, Pixcom added: “We are thrilled that Beta is taking our beloved dramedy Audrey’s Back to new international audiences. They have been a fantastic long-time partner, have a deep understanding of our series, and find just the right broadcasters to fit our programming. Audrey’s Back is such a special show and it deserves a global audience.”

Pixcom’s latest scripted series Wong & Winchester will be distributed globally by Lionsgate. In addition to scripted series, Pixcom also produces factual lifestyle and documentary programs for networks such as Discovery, History, Amazon, and others.