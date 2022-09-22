Ben Stephenson’s ITV Studios-Backed Poison Pen Signs Sky Studios Drama Boss Preethi Mavahalli

Sky Studios In-House Drama Director Preethi Mavahalli has joined Ben Stephenson’s transatlantic ITV Studios-backed indie, which will be called Poison Pen Studios.

Stephenson, a former BBC Drama boss and Head of TV at JJ Abram’s Bad Robot, has signed up former ITV Studios-backed Mammoth Screen Drama Director Mavahalli from the new year as Creative Director.

He announced he was leaving Bad Robot in July to form the ITV Studios-backed shingle, which will forge high-end premium drama TV on both sides of the pond.

“When I decided to start my own company there was only one person I wanted by my side,” he said. “Preethi is an exceptionally talented and lovely person with great taste and a fantastic track record. I cannot wait to get started, have fun and make some great drama with her.”

Mavahalli has spent the past year as In-House Drama Director at Sky Studios, where she has overseen a slate including the likes of The Rising. Her Mammoth Screen credits include big hitters such as BBC/Netflix’s The Serpent and Noughts + Crosses.

“To work alongside Ben, a producer I have admired for many years, is a dream of an opportunity,” she said.