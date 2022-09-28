Bel Powley, Tracee Ellis Ross & Jacob Tremblay Lead Thriller Pic ‘Cold Copy’

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve just learned that White Boy Rick actress Bel Powley, The High Note‘s Tracee Ellis Ross and The Room‘s Jacob Tremblay are leading the psychological thriller Cold Copy, which reps the feature directorial debut of Roxine Helberg.

Principal photography has just wrapped and the pic also stars Nesta Cooper (See), James Tupper (Big Little Lies) and Ekaterina Baker (The Card Counter). Cold Copy is based on a script by Helberg and tells the story of a young broadcast journalism student trying to win the approval of her influential mentor who pushes her to reconsider the meaning of truth if it means success.

The film is produced by Justin Lothrop & Brent Stiefel at Votiv Films (Obvious Child), Dan Bekerman at Scythia Films (The Witch) and Helberg, in association with Needle’s Eye, ShivHans Pictures, 30WEST, and Carte Blanche.

EPs are Charles Stiefel, Lee Broda, Kyle Stroud, Shivani Rawat, and Julie Goldstein. Financing was arranged by UTA Independent Film Group.

Helberg is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Powley is repped by UTA, Curtis Brown Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein; Ellis Ross by UTA, Artists First, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox; Tremblay by UTA and Play Management; Cooper by UTA, Industry Entertainment, Laura Levitt & Associates and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The domestic rights to the film are being co-repped by UTA Independent Film Group and 30WEST.