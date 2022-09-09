Beanie Feldstein Joins Ethan Coen Pic At Working Title And Focus Features

EXCLUSIVE: Beanie Feldstein is set to join Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in Ethan Coen’s untitled pic at Working Title and Focus Features. This is Coen’s first time directing a film on his own after having spent his movie career co-directing and writing with his brother Joel.

As of now, plot and character details are being kept under wraps for the new pic, which Ethan Coen co-wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke. They are also producing with Robert Graf and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

The film will shoot this fall.

Feldstein is coming off her critically acclaimed role as Monica Lewinsky in the Emmy-nominated drama American Crime Story: Impeachment. Some of her recent film credits include Booksmart and Ladybird. She most recently appeared in the feature film, The Humans, which bowed at last years Toronto Film Festival.

