BBC Confirms ‘Survivor’ Reboot A Week After ‘Gladiators’ Revival

The BBC has confirmed its reboot of Survivor, bringing the show back 20 years after it aired on ITV with Banjay label Remarkable Entertainment producing.

The 16-part series will air next year, taking 20 people to compete in physical and psychological challenges on an island in a bid to be crowned the ultimate survivor.

Broadcast confirmation, presenter information and further casting details for the UK version of Survivor will be announced in due course, the BBC said.

Banijay’s Natalka Znak, who is also exec producing ITV’s Big Brother reboot, will exec alongside Claire O’Donohoe, both of whom have been signature Banijay hires in the past few months.

The format first aired in Sweden in 1997 and was picked up for two seasons by ITV in 2001, created by Charlie Parsons. It has been a huge hit in the U.S., airing on CBS for 42 seasons and still going strong, while multiple territories have also made versions.

“Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed,” said BBC Director Of Unscripted Kate Phillips.

Znak added: “Survivor is ‘the greatest gameshow on earth’ for a reason – it has everything – reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game.”