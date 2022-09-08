BBC Suspends Schedule As Concerns Grow Over Queen’s Health; UK Broadcasters Cut Into Programs To Relay News

UPDATE 2.05pm BST/6.05am PST: The BBC has now suspended flagship network BBC One’s schedule until 6pm local time as coverage of the Queen’s medical condition continues.

BBC Two is now playing BBC One’s planned schedule and the other main UK terrestrial channels — ITV, Channel 4 and Channel — have all run special reports on the Queen’s condition.

The Royal Family, including the U.S.-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, are traveling to her home in Scotland.

PREVIOUSLY: BBC One has cut into its daytime schedule and is running a live news broadcast as concerns around Queen Elizabeth II’s health grow.

The British royal II is unwell in her Balmoral home and under supervision. Doctors have her under medical supervisor after an evaluation this morning and the BBC’s flagship channel cut from its episode of Bargain Hunt to cover the breaking story.

Here’s how it unfolded on BBC One, via UK media journalist Scott Bryan’s Twitter feed.

Here is how BBC One interrupted programming to report on The Queen’s health pic.twitter.com/WkwlvmNWwL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 8, 2022

A statement from Buckingham Palace has said the 96-year-old remains comfortable and at Balmoral” and the BBC is reporting that the Royal Family have been informed of her condition.

Prince Charles, who is first in line for the throne, and his wife Camila are traveling to Balmoral, where the Queen is resting, Clarence House has announced. Prince William is also traveling to the Scottish palace.

Born in 1926, Elizabeth has been the UK’s queen since 1953. Concerns over her health have been rising since the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, died last year.