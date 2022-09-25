Two More Presenters Leave The BBC, As ‘Fortunately’ Podcasters Fi Glover And Jane Garvey Join Times Radio

The BBC will say farewell to two more high-profile presenters with the departure of Fi Glover and Jane Garvey.

The pair, who have presented the popular BBC Sounds podcast Fortunately podcast since 2017 will host a new live afternoon show four times a week as well as a podcast for Times Radio.

Glover and Garvey are the latest of a string of high-profile star presenters to leave the BBC. Vanessa Feltz recently joined TalkTV, while news presenters Emily Maitlis and Andrew Marr were recruited by Global.

Glover and Garvey’s show will launch on October 10, with details of the podcast to be released soon. Their BBC podcast will continue until the end of the year.

In a statement, Garvey said: “I’ve had a brilliant time working for the BBC. Now I’m delighted to be joining the award-winning team at Times Radio. We can’t wait to get started on a live mix of illuminating conversation, topical interviews and occasional carping.”

Glover said: “It’s been an amazing 29 years with the BBC. But I am so looking forward to bringing Times Radio listeners some extraordinary stories from some extraordinary people with Jane.”