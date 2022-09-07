BBC Unveils First Diversity & Inclusion Director

The BBC has unveiled its first Diversity & Inclusion Director, with L’Oréal (UK & Ireland) diversity exec Chinny Okolidoh taking on the role.

Okolidoh will oversee the development and implementation of initiatives related to on-air and production, talent representation, commissioning guidelines, diversity and inclusion training programmes and metrics to measure progress.

She will work with directors and their teams across the BBC, including content, news and BBC Studios.

“Ensuring the BBC truly reflects the public we serve – both on and off screen – has never been more important,” said BBC Chief Content Officer Leigh Tavaziva. “I know Chinny’s experience and passion will help us to expertly build on the progress we’ve already made to improve representation across the industry.”

Okolidoh moves from her role as Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at L’Oréal (UK & Ireland).

She joins a team that includes the soon-to-depart Director of Creative Diversity June Sarpong, Interim Head of Creative Diversity Joanna Abeyie and a number of Creative Diversity Partners and Specialists.

Okolidoh added: “I look forward to building on the great work that has been done so far and continuing to put diversity and inclusion at the heart of everything the BBC does to inform, educate and entertain millions of people in the UK and around the world.”