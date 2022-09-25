‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Scrapped DC Film

Leslie Grace has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the now-canceled DC Comics film Batgirl. The actor and singer shared a video on TikTok where she can be seen training for the superhero movie.

“I couldn’t resist,” Grace captioned the video that played Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen” song in the background.

Grace can be seen in the clip filming the movie that was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery as they refocus their plans amid the merger of the two companies.

Watch Leslie Grace’s TikTok video below.

Kevin Smith Says “It’s An Incredibly Bad Look To Cancel The Latina Batgirl Movie” After Warner Bros. Discovery Axed DC Film

It was in August of this year that it was announced Batgirl was not moving forward and Grace broke the news to her fans on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” Batgirl for life!” Leslie Grace wrote.